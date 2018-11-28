Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Josh Adams, sit Philip Rivers

It all comes down to this. A win in Week 13 can secure a spot in the Fantasy football playoffs, while a loss could derail your entire season. The only way to get a leg-up on your competition is to find the most reliable Week 13 Fantasy football rankings possible. They'll help you navigate a minefield of storylines this week. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is officially suspended for Week 13 after his appeal was denied. In his absence, Carlos Hyde and TJ Yeldon will shoulder the load, but is either worth starting in Fantasy? And in Cincinnati, wide receiver AJ Green will likely return from a toe injury, but can you trust him in his first game back? Before you set your lineups, you need to see the top Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, saying he'd finish well outside the top 10 tight ends. The result: Olsen had just two receptions for 11 yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Eagles running back Josh Adams.

Adams is coming off his best rushing performance of his young career. He ran the ball 22 times for 84 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia's victory over New York in Week 12. Now, he gets a Week 13 matchup against the Redskins, who just gave up 143 total yards and a score to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott last week.

The model is projecting Adams to finish as a top 15 running back in Week 13, ahead of players like Joe Mixon, Mark Ingram and James White. Be sure to get Adams in your lineup and look for a week-winning performance against Washington on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stumbles big-time this week against the Steelers and finishes outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 13.

Rivers is coming off a historic performance against the Cardinals, completing 28 of 29 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Rivers' 96.6 percent completion rate set a single-game record for quarterbacks who have attempted at least 20 passes, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Steelers, who have held opposing quarterbacks to under 200 yards passing in four of their last five games.

