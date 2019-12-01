Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Kenyan Drake, sit Deshaun Watson

Week 13 of the Fantasy football season brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who's failed to record over 50 yards receiving in two of his last three outings, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Raiders? Is a player like Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who had four catches for 135 yards and a touchdown last week, safe to rely on with your Week 13 Fantasy football picks? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before finalizing their Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. With so much uncertainty and so much at stake this week, be sure to see the latest Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake.

The fourth-year running back has dominated touches in Arizona's backfield since being traded from Miami. In fact, Drake has recorded double-digit carries in his last three games. In his last outing, Drake carried the ball 16 times for 67 yards while catching six-of-seven targets in Arizona's 36-26 loss to the 49ers. Now, the versatile Drake will look to exploit a Rams defense that just hemorrhaged over 250 yards rushing to the Ravens. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Drake as a top-20 play this week, even though he's being started in just 52 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's thrown for over 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25 QBs. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Watson is coming off a solid performance against the Colts, a game in which he completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, he's been sensational when Houston plays at home, throwing for 1,322 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception in five games at NRG Stadium.

However, Watson has been unable to find consistency in the Texans' offense. In fact, Watson has been held under 210 yards passing in two of his last three games. Now, Watson and the Texans will face a Patriots defense that has given up just four passing touchdowns all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 13 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

