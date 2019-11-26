Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Miles Sanders, sit Deshaun Watson

Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season is officially upon us, and now owners everywhere are frantically searching for Fantasy football rankings for the NFL's next round of games. If you're setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Eagles running back Miles Sanders.

Sanders carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards against the Seahawks on Sunday and has now recorded double-digit carries in three consecutive games. The rookie running back has also proven to be a lethal pass-catching threat out of the backfield, having secured at least three receptions in five of his last six contests. Sanders could be in line for a major workload on Sunday against a Dolphins defense that's giving up up 148.2 rushing yards per game, the second-worst mark in the NFL. Last week, Miami gave up 164 all-purpose yards and a touchdown to Browns running back Nick Chubb.

The model lists Sanders as a sure-fire RB2 this week even though he's being started in less than 60 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Dolphins.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's thrown for over 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25 QBs. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Watson is coming off a solid performance against the Colts, a game in which he completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, he's been sensational when Houston plays at home, throwing for 1,322 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception in five games at NRG Stadium.

However, Watson has been unable to find consistency in the Texans' offense. In fact, Watson has been held under 210 yards passing in two of his last three games. Now, Watson and the Texans will face a Patriots defense that has given up just four passing touchdowns all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 13 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.