Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Tyler Lockett, sit Philip Rivers

Fantasy football rankings have been turned upside down this week as backfield injuries and suspensions continue to mount. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is suspended after throwing punches in an on-field battle against the Bills last week. In his stead, Carlos Hyde and TJ Yeldon will shoulder the load. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is out with an MCL sprain, leaving Austin Ekeler as the team's lead back on Sunday Night Football. Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) is also out this week, leaving plenty of work for LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick, and Zach Zenner. And the Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday, moving Spencer Ware into the starting lineup. Before you lock in your lineups, check out the latest Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven model at SportsLine.

One player the model loves this week: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Lockett is coming off his best game of the season, with five catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in a crucial win over the Panthers last week. He has become the top option in Seattle's passing game, leading the team in catches, yards and touchdowns. Plus, he has a mouth-watering matchup against a 49ers defense that has allowed six different receivers to go for at least 100 yards this season.

And even though he hasn't had more than seven targets in any game, fellow wideout Doug Baldwin has been banged up, which only enhances Lockett's value. The model says Lockett is a solid WR2 this week despite the fact that he was only started in 63 percent of leagues last Sunday. Look for him to out-perform receivers like DJ Moore, Josh Gordon, and David Moore.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stumbles big-time this week against the Steelers and finishes outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 13.

Rivers is coming off a historic performance against the Cardinals, completing 28 of 29 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Rivers' 96.6 percent completion rate set a single-game record for quarterbacks who have attempted at least 20 passes, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Steelers, who have held opposing quarterbacks to under 200 yards passing in four of their last five games.

