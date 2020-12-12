The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to dominate the NFL, while their skill-position players have dominated each week's Fantasy football rankings. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making a strong case for NFL MVP honors for the second time in his young career, throwing for league-best 3,815 yards and 31 touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have combined for 21 touchdowns, consistently making them among the most popular Fantasy football picks.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Hill completed 27-of-37 pass attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 83 yards on 14 carries. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 14

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Seahawks running back Chris Carson. The fourth-year veteran from Oklahoma State dealt with injuries the first half of 2020, and has 87 carries for 429 yards and four touchdowns in eight games this season. But Carson's value is also as a receiver, as he has caught 27 of 33 targets for 210 yards and four more scores.

Carson gained 65 yards on 13 carries last week against the Giants and added three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Carson's multi-dimensional ability makes him a three-down back in Seattle's offensive scheme and sets him up well in a Week 14 matchup against a winless Jets defense that is third-worst in the NFL in points allowed (29.4 per game) and fourth-worst in total yards allowed (398.8 per outing). SportsLine's model agrees, saying Carson will dominate the Jets. In fact, it lists him among the top 10 in its Week 14 Fantasy football running back rankings.

And a massive shocker: Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns last week against the 49ers, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Allen continues to churn out multi-TD performances, with Monday's outing marking his ninth of the season. He's also thrown for over 300 yards six times in 2020. However, Allen and the Bills face a stiff test at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh's defense ranks first in the NFL with 16 interceptions this season. In addition, the Steelers feature the top-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 17.6 points per contest. With one of the toughest Fantasy football matchups, Allen is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14.

How to set your Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

