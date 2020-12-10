Coming off a bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. Anyone who owns Chris Godwin and Tom Brady will be eager to get them back into their Fantasy football lineups. Brady has thrown for over 340 yards and three touchdowns in two of his last three outings, while Godwin has 15 total catches in his last two games. Meanwhile, the Vikings enter Sunday's matchup giving up 261.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL. How high should Brady and company be in your Week 14 Fantasy football rankings?

Not every start-or-sit decision is easy, so if you have tough choices to make, you'll need a reliable set of Week 14 Fantasy football picks. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Hill completed 27-of-37 pass attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 83 yards on 14 carries. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 14

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Titans wide receiver Corey Davis. With A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry requiring the majority of opposing defenses' attention, Davis has managed to emerge as a big-play threat for the Titans. He hauled in 11 receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's loss against the Browns. He also had six receptions of 15 yards or more in that matchup.

Davis has also been extremely consistent in recent weeks, surpassing 65 yards in four straight contests. He's averaging 15.1 yards per reception this season and now will look to exploit a Jacksonville defense that's giving up 416 yards per game, which ranks last in the league.

SportsLine's model projects Davis to finish as a top-15 wide receiver this week, making him a rock solid WR2 for your Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker: Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns last week against the 49ers, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Allen continues to churn out multi-TD performances, with Monday's outing marking his ninth of the season. He's also thrown for over 300 yards six times in 2020. However, Allen and the Bills face a stiff test at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh's defense ranks first in the NFL with 16 interceptions this season. In addition, the Steelers feature the top-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 17.6 points per contest. With one of the toughest Fantasy football matchups, Allen is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14.

How to set your Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.