The Fantasy football playoffs will get underway in many leagues this week, which means owners will look for the most reliable Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry and Davante Adams are obvious Fantasy football picks regardless of their matchups, but deciding on players like Cam Akers, Corey Davis or Matt Ryan can be tougher calls that could come down to who they play. That's where a trusted Fantasy football strategy can help you make tough start-sit decisions.

Is Akers, who carried the ball 21 times and led Los Angeles in snaps and routes at the running back position, one of the strongest Fantasy football picks this week as the Rams take on a Patriots defense that just pitched a shutout? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Hill completed 27-of-37 pass attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 83 yards on 14 carries. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 14

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The rookie receiver out of LSU continues to shine in Minnesota's offense. Jefferson caught nine of 12 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars. He led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards against Jacksonville.

Jefferson now has four touchdowns in his last three games and is expected to be a focal point on Sunday against the Buccaneers, who are giving up 255.8 passing yards per game this season. Tampa Bay has allowed at least three touchdown receptions in three of its last four games, which bodes well for Jefferson's Fantasy value in Week 14. SportsLine's model ranks him as a top-10 wide receiver this week, a rock-solid WR1.

And a massive shocker: Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns last week against the 49ers, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Allen continues to churn out multi-TD performances, with Monday's outing marking his ninth of the season. He's also thrown for over 300 yards six times in 2020. However, Allen and the Bills face a stiff test at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh's defense ranks first in the NFL with 16 interceptions this season. In addition, the Steelers feature the top-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 17.6 points per contest. With one of the toughest Fantasy football matchups, Allen is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14.

How to set your Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.