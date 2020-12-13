There are plenty of storylines headed into Week 14 of the 2020 NFL schedule. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is expected to return on Sunday, but how high should he be in your Fantasy football rankings coming off a knee injury and facing one of the stoutest defenses in the league? Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee could also suit up despite a knee injury of his own. Should he be among your Fantasy football picks following his 8-141 outburst last Sunday?

Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who was sick in practice this week, could start for Detroit. If he does, where should he fall in your Week 14 Fantasy football running back rankings? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Hill completed 27-of-37 pass attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 83 yards on 14 carries. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 14

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The eight-year veteran has passed for 2,997 yards, is sixth in the NFL with 26 touchdown passes, and is fifth in the league with five interceptions.

With the Titans down 31 points at halftime, Tannehill put up 31 second-half pass attempts against Cleveland last week and ended with more than 375 passing yards for just the second time as a Titan. While it is unlikely that Tannehill will need to throw as much against a Jacksonville defense that's ranked dead last in total yards allowed (416.0), the Jaguars are expected to muster only a token resistance to Tennessee's passing attack.

SportsLine's model agrees, projecting Tannehill to dominate the Jaguars and ranking him among the top 10 quarterbacks in Week 14.

And a massive shocker: Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns last week against the 49ers, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Allen continues to churn out multi-TD performances, with Monday's outing marking his ninth of the season. He's also thrown for over 300 yards six times in 2020. However, Allen and the Bills face a stiff test at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh's defense ranks first in the NFL with 16 interceptions this season. In addition, the Steelers feature the top-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 17.6 points per contest. With one of the toughest Fantasy football matchups, Allen is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14.

How to set your Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

