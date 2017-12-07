Fantasy Football Rankings Week 14: Model that beat experts says bench Cam Newton, start Josh Doctson

If you're setting your Week 14 Fantasy Football lineups or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team for the playoffs, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking.

And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has best pinpointed where every player will finish each week. With the Fantasy Football playoffs upon us, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

A player the model loves this week is Seahawks RB Mike Davis. He's coming off a solid Week 13 performance that saw him rush 16 times for 64 yards and catch all four of his targets for 37 yards. He's only owned in 10 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a top-20 RB, putting him squarely on the WR2 radar. Start him with confidence.



SportsLine's model is also all over Redskins WR Josh Doctson. He's scored a touchdown in his last two games and now faces a Chargers secondary that has allowed opposing receivers to gain 115 or more yards in three of the past four games.

The Chargers let Browns WR Josh Gordon, who hadn't played a game in three years, go off for a 4-85 stat line last week. And they've also given up big days to Zay Jones (4-68), Allen Hurns (7-70), and Marqise Lee (6-55-1), among others. SportsLine says Doctson is a WR1 this week, so get him in your fantasy football lineup.



One player to avoid: Panthers QB Cam Newton at home against the Minnesota Vikings. Newton is a top-10 Fantasy quarterback, but he should be firmly on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have just 17.3 Fantasy points, a number that will put him outside the top 15 quarterbacks.



Minnesota's defense ranks fifth in the league in total yards per game and has only allowed one opposing quarterback to throw multiple touchdown passes once in the past nine games. The Vikings shut Matt Ryan out of the end zone last week.



