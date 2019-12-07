Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start A.J. Brown, sit Patrick Mahomes

The 2019 Fantasy football season has forced owners to overcome a number of high-profile NFL injuries. As we enter the playoffs, there are more major injuries that will impact the action, which means that using proven Fantasy football rankings is even more critical. Owners across the league have been riding Dalvin Cook all season, but the Vikings' running back is banged up after suffering a shoulder injury on Monday Night Football. Injuries to top options in the Dolphins' and Chiefs' backfields could create opportunities, with reserves like LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson, and Patrick Laird thrust into prominent roles. A reliable set of Week 14 Fantasy football rankings is the best way to make sure you're nailing the difficult start-sit decisions this week. Before you make any moves, listen to the Week 14 Fantasy football picks from the proven model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 65 percent of leagues. The result: Sutton hauled in four passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The rookie from Ole Miss has lived up to the big-play hype all season, with 34 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns so far.

He's had two touchdowns of 50 yards or more and now faces a Raiders secondary that has been prone to giving up big plays. Oakland has allowed 36 catches of 20-plus yards to wide receivers this season and 11 catches of 40 yards or more. Six receivers have gone for 100 yards against the Raiders, while receivers have scored 14 touchdowns against their defense. SportsLine's model ranks Brown as its No. 20 wide receiver despite the fact that he's only owned in 57 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's thrown for over 2,900 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Mahomes is coming off a productive performance against the Raiders, a game in which he ran and threw for a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Kansas City plays on the road this season, throwing for 1,840 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception.

However, Mahomes has been unable to find consistency in the Chiefs' offense. In fact, Mahomes has been held under 185 yards passing in three of his last four games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in three of his last four outings. Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs will face a Patriots defense that's giving up just 163.5 passing yards per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

