Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Alshon Jeffery, sit Patrick Mahomes

The playoffs are finally here, and now owners everywhere are frantically searching for the most up-to-date Fantasy football rankings for Week 14. If you're setting your Week 14 Fantasy football strategy or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 65 percent of leagues. The result: Sutton hauled in four passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Jeffery had a strong showing in his first game back after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. The veteran hauled in nine of 16 targets for 137 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins and has now been targeted at least eight times in five of his last seven outings. Jeffery could be in line for a major role again on Sunday against a Giants defense that's giving up 372.8 yards per game, the seventh-worst mark in the NFL. Last week, New York gave up two touchdown receptions to Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

The model lists Jeffery as a sure-fire WR1 this week even though he's being started in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy leagues. Start him with confidence.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's thrown for over 2,900 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Mahomes is coming off a productive performance against the Raiders, a game in which he ran and threw for a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Kansas City plays on the road this season, throwing for 1,840 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception.

However, Mahomes has been unable to find consistency in the Chiefs' offense. In fact, Mahomes has been held under 185 yards passing in three of his last four games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in three of his last four outings. Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs will face a Patriots defense that's giving up just 163.5 passing yards per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.