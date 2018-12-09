Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Chris Herndon, sit Dalvin Cook

While NFL teams battle for division titles and playoff positioning, the postseason has already arrived for most Fantasy football players, meaning it's win-or-go-home in many leagues. That means every decision is magnified this week and it's more important than ever to use reliable Fantasy football rankings. James Conner (ankle), Melvin Gordon (knee) and Odell Beckham Jr. (quadriceps) are among the litany of players already ruled out this week, so Fantasy owners may have to rely on replacement players with their seasons on the line. Should you start Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels? What about Chargers back Justin Jackson? If you're on the fence about who to start and who to sit, the right set of Week 14 Fantasy football rankings can provide a massive boost, so be sure to check out what SportsLine's proven model has to say before kickoff.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Following their Fantasy football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 QBs. The result: Ryan completed just 16 of 26 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. His 131 yards passing were a career low. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Jets tight end Chris Herndon.

The rookie out of Miami has surged into the Fantasy discussion late in the season, just in time for owners who may have lost tight ends like Greg Olsen and O.J. Howard for the season. Herndon has been targeted at least four times in five of his last six games, including a strong performance against the Patriots in Week 12 when he caught seven passes for 57 yards.

The model ranks Herndon as the No. 9 tight end for Week 14, putting him squarely in the discussion for tight end-needy lineups. He's owned in just over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but is projected to score more Fantasy points than players like David Njoku, Kyle Rudolph and Cameron Brate, all of whom have higher ownership and starting percentages. Confidently lock him into your lineup in Week 14.

And a massive shocker from the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook stumbles and falls well outside the top 20 running backs.

Cook had one of his most productive days of the season in Week 13 against the Patriots with 17 touches for 106 yards. Even with his recent performance, Minnesota isn't giving him many opportunities in the red zone, as evidenced by the fact that he has just one touchdown all season despite logging over 100 total touches.

The model has limited expectations for Cook on Sunday Night Football against the Seahawks, a top-10 scoring defense. Even though Cook is owned in 99 percent of CBS leagues and is started in over 60 percent, he's projected to rack up fewer points than players like Adrian Peterson, Jeff Wilson and Sony Michel -- all players with lower start percentages. Cook is a player to avoid if your season is on the line in Week 14.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.