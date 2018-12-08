Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Courtland Sutton, but sit Dalvin Cook

In many Fantasy football leagues, the playoffs begin in Week 14. And no matter how you got there, there's an opportunity to win it all if you make smart decisions using trusted Fantasy football rankings. There's a lot to consider this week, including a rash of injuries to season-long starters like A.J. Green, Matt Breida, James Conner, Emmanuel Sanders, Melvin Gordon, and Greg Olsen, all of whom will be out of action. Several stars you've come to rely on are questionable as well, including T.Y. Hilton, Matthew Stafford, and Doug Martin. Before you set your lineups for the opening week of playoffs, check out the latest Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Following their Fantasy football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 QBs. The result: Ryan completed just 16 of 26 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. His 131 yards passing were a career low. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

With Demaryius Thomas traded to Houston and Sanders (Achilles) on IR, the rookie from SMU has been thrust into the WR1 role in Denver. And Sutton's recent productivity suggests he should be able to capitalize on additional targets this week against the 49ers..

Sutton saw seven looks last week and hauled in four receptions for 85 yards, all career highs. He also hit pay dirt for the third time this season. Sutton has averaged almost 20 yards per catch, and the 49ers have given up 28 passing plays to wide receivers of 20 yards or more. Expect even more big-play opportunities for Sutton with an increased volume of targets on Sunday.

The model says Sutton is a confident WR2 despite being started in just 24 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week. Get him into your lineup ahead of receivers like Julian Edelman, Stefon Diggs, and Kenny Golladay.

And a massive shocker from the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook stumbles and falls well outside the top 20 running backs.

Cook had one of his most productive days of the season in Week 13 against the Patriots with 17 touches for 106 yards. Even with his recent performance, Minnesota isn't giving him many opportunities in the red zone, as evidenced by the fact that he has just one touchdown all season despite logging over 100 total touches.

The model has limited expectations for Cook on Sunday Night Football against the Seahawks, a top-10 scoring defense. Even though Cook is owned in 99 percent of CBS leagues and is started in over 60 percent, he's projected to rack up fewer points than players like Adrian Peterson, Jeff Wilson and Sony Michel -- all players with lower start percentages. Cook is a player to avoid if your season is on the line in Week 14.

