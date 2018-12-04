Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Courtland Sutton, sit Carson Wentz

If you're setting your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team for the Fantasy football playoffs, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Following their Fantasy football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 QBs. The result: Ryan completed just 16 of 26 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. His 131 yards passing were a career low. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton is coming off an impressive performance against the Bengals. He hauled in four receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, and now gets a dream matchup against the 49ers, who were just gashed for four receiving touchdowns against the Seahawks last Sunday. Sutton is still available in nearly 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues, and SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings have him slotted higher than receivers like Tyler Boyd, Stefon Diggs and Julian Edelman.

And a massive shocker from the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stumbles big-time this week against the Cowboys and barely cracks the top 25. He's a player to bench in Week 14.

Wentz is coming off a strong performance against the Redskins, completing 27 of 39 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. His 300-plus yards marked the fifth time he's reached that plateau this season, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time on the road against Dallas, which just held MVP-candidate Drew Brees to 127 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.