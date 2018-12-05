Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Dak Prescott, sit Carson Wentz

A win in Week 14 can send your team deeper into the Fantasy football playoffs, while a loss will derail your entire season. There's a lot to navigate this week too, making it even more important to consult proven Fantasy football rankings. Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson's season could be in jeopardy with a thumb injury, which could mean even more targets for Mike Evans, Adam Humphries, Chris Godwin, and the rest of Tampa Bay's receiving corps. Bengals wide receiver AJ Green was officially sent to IR with a bum toe, leaving Tyler Boyd as the primary pass-catcher for the rest of the season. And Steelers running back James Conner is out this week with an ankle injury, meaning Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley will carry the load. Before you make any lineup decisions, check out what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Following their Fantasy football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 QBs. The result: Ryan completed just 16 of 26 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. His 131 yards passing were a career low. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott is playing extremely well right now. In fact, he has not thrown an interception in his last four games and the Cowboys have won every contest over that span. Prescott gets an ideal matchup this week against an Eagles defense that is decimated by injuries. Plus, he went off against Philadelphia in his first meeting against Dallas' division rival this season, racking up over 275 total yards and two touchdowns.

The model is projecting Prescott to finish as a top 10 quarterback this week, ahead of signal callers like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson. Be sure to get Prescott in your lineup and look for a big performance from him against Philadelphia on Sunday.

And a massive shocker from the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stumbles big-time this week against the Cowboys and barely cracks the top 25. He's a player to bench in Week 14.

Wentz is coming off a strong performance against the Redskins, completing 27 of 39 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. His 300-plus yards marked the fifth time he's reached that plateau this season, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time on the road against Dallas, which just held MVP-candidate Drew Brees to 127 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

