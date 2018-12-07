Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Dak Prescott, sit Dalvin Cook

Players like A.J. Green, James Conner, Greg Olsen, Emmanuel Sanders and Matt Breida helped Fantasy players get to the playoffs. But with all of them ruled out for Week 14, owners will need to turn to the bench or the free agent pool when setting their lineups. And that makes finding accurate Week 14 Fantasy football rankings even more important. Can you trust replacements like Tyler Boyd, Jaylen Samuels, Jeff Wilson, and Courtland Sutton? Or should you turn to another backup like Stevan Ridley or DaeSean Hamilton? Figuring out which replacement players you can trust and which ones should be faded could be the difference between a Fantasy title and your season ending prematurely. That's why you need to see the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in any lineups this week.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 QBs. The result: Ryan completed just 16 of 26 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. His 131 yards passing were a career low. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott is playing extremely well right now. In fact, he has not thrown an interception in his last four games, all Cowboys victories. Prescott gets an ideal matchup this week against an Eagles defense that is decimated by injuries. Plus, he went off against Philadelphia in his first meeting against Dallas' division rival this season, racking up over 275 total yards and two touchdowns.

The model is projecting Prescott to finish as a top 10 quarterback this week, ahead of signal callers like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson. Be sure to get Prescott in your lineup and look for a big performance against Philadelphia on Sunday.

And a massive shocker from the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook stumbles and falls well outside the top 20 running backs.

Cook had one of his most productive days of the season in Week 13 against the Patriots with 17 touches for 106 yards. Even with his recent performance, Minnesota isn't giving him many opportunities in the red zone, as evidenced by the fact that he has just one touchdown all season despite logging over 100 total touches.

The model has limited expectations for Cook on Sunday Night Football against the Seahawks, a top-10 scoring defense. Even though Cook is owned in 99 percent of CBS leagues and is started in over 60 percent, he's projected to rack up fewer points than players like Adrian Peterson, Jeff Wilson and Sony Michel -- all players with lower start percentages. Cook is a player to avoid if your season is on the line in Week 14.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.