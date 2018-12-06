Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Dak Prescott, sit Kirk Cousins

Week 14 is quickly approaching, and there's already plenty of news breaking. Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders tore his Achilles in practice on Wednesday, sending him to injured reserve, so which receivers should you pivot to in your Fantasy football rankings? Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will reportedly return this week from a foot injury, so should you fire up the Bills defense? And with Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky likely starting this week after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury, how should you rank the Bears' skill position players on Sunday Night Football? Before you decide who to start and who to sit in Week 14, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 QBs. The result: Ryan completed just 16 of 26 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. His 131 yards passing were a career low. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott is playing extremely well right now. In fact, he has not thrown an interception in his last four games, all Cowboys victories. Prescott gets an ideal matchup this week against an Eagles defense that is decimated by injuries. Plus, he went off against Philadelphia in his first meeting against Dallas' division rival this season, racking up over 275 total yards and two touchdowns.

The model is projecting Prescott to finish as a top 10 quarterback this week, ahead of signal callers like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson. Be sure to get Prescott in your lineup and look for a big performance against Philadelphia on Sunday.

And a massive shocker from the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins struggles and barely cracks the top 20 QBs.

Cousins had one of his worst outings of the season last week at New England, barely throwing for 200 yards, one touchdown and two picks. Don't be deceived by his 72.7 percent completion percentage in that game because he averaged just 4.5 yards per completion -- hardly enough to move the Fantasy needle. The model is calling for more struggles as he takes on the Seahawks, a top-10 team in scoring defense, in Week 14.

Even though he's owned in 99 percent of CBS standard leagues and is started in over half of those, Cousins is projected to finish with 19.8 points this week, fewer than Jameis Winston, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield, all players with lower start and ownership percentages. The model's Fantasy football rankings say Cousins is a player to bench in Week 14 if your season is on the line.

