Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Derrius Guice, sit Patrick Mahomes

The playoffs are underway in most leagues, and guiding your team to a championship means exploiting matchups when you submit your Fantasy football picks. A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings is the best way to ensure success in Week 14. With crowded backfields for the Eagles, Chargers, Patriots and Seahawks, choosing among players like Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Austin Ekeler, Melvin Gordon, Sony Michel, James White, Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny could be a serious challenge. To make matters even more complicated, studs like Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Julio Jones (shoulder) are nursing injuries that might affect their productivity. So before you fill out your lineups, consult the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings and projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 65 percent of leagues. The result: Sutton hauled in four passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Redskins running back Derrius Guice. After missing his entire rookie season with an ACL tear and missing more than two months with a torn meniscus, Guice is finally getting an opportunity and making the most of it.

Guice has been given an increasingly large role in the Redskins' offense. Last week, Guice turned 12 touches into 137 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a 29-21 upset win over the Panthers. This week, Guice will face a Packers defense that ranks 25th in run defense and 28th in yards allowed per rush (4.7). That's why the model ranks Guice as the No. 21 running back this week, a solid RB2, despite the fact that he's only being started in 18 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's thrown for over 2,900 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Mahomes is coming off a productive performance against the Raiders, a game in which he ran and threw for a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Kansas City plays on the road this season, throwing for 1,840 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception.

However, Mahomes has been unable to find consistency in the Chiefs' offense. In fact, Mahomes has been held under 185 yards passing in three of his last four games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in three of his last four outings. Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs will face a Patriots defense that's giving up just 163.5 passing yards per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

