Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start DeVante Parker, sit Patrick Mahomes

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has had an up-and-down season, throwing for 3,419 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. However, Goff is coming off one of his best performances of the year against the Cardinals. The fourth-year signal caller completed 74.4 percent of his passes for 424 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Should Goff be high up in your Week 14 Fantasy football rankings? Meanwhile, Rams running back Todd Gurley continues to shine in his fifth season, having rushed for at least 95 yards and a touchdown in two of his last three games. Wide receiver Robert Woods has also been sensational in recent weeks, recording at least 95 receiving yards in three consecutive games. But playing against a Seahawks team that has won six straight games on the road, which Rams players can you trust with your Week 14 Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your lineups, you'll want to view SportsLine's latest Week 14 Fantasy football strategy and rankings.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 65 percent of leagues. The result: Sutton hauled in four passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.

The fifth-year wide receiver has seen a resurgence in Miami's offense over the past few weeks. In fact, Parker has been targeted at least 10 times in four straight games and caught a touchdown in five of his last nine outings. Last week against the Eagles, Parker hauled in seven of 10 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's 37-31 victory. Now, Parker will look to exploit a Jets defense that gave up 288 yards passing and three touchdowns to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins in their last meeting. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Parker as a top-20 play this week even though he's only being started in 76 percent of leagues.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's thrown for over 2,900 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Mahomes is coming off a productive performance against the Raiders, a game in which he ran and threw for a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Kansas City plays on the road this season, throwing for 1,840 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception.

However, Mahomes has been unable to find consistency in the Chiefs' offense. In fact, Mahomes has been held under 185 yards passing in three of his last four games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in three of his last four outings. Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs will face a Patriots defense that's giving up just 163.5 passing yards per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

