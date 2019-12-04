Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Jacoby Brissett, sit Patrick Mahomes

Seasons are on the line in Week 14. Anyone who has survived this long has inevitability overcome injuries and plenty of adversity. Now, they'll look to the latest Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 and make decisions that will affect their entire season. After scoring in three of the past four weeks and going for 4-111-1 last Sunday, is Steelers wide receiver James Washington one of the Week 14 Fantasy football picks worth putting in your starting lineup? And is Mike Gesicki the answer for tight end-needy rosters, or is he too risky as part of Miami's unpredictable offense? Before answering these questions and setting your Fantasy football strategy, be sure to see the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 65 percent of leagues. The result: Sutton hauled in four passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The fourth-year pro out of NC State hasn't been the same caliber of Fantasy quarterback as Andrew Luck, the player he replaced in Indianapolis, but he's certainly been effective in spots.

Brissett has thrown for over 300 yards three times this season, including last week against the Titans (319). He's also thrown for at least three touchdowns three times this year. SportsLine's model has identified Week 14 as another prime opportunity for Brissett as he takes on a porous Buccaneers defense that has allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Tampa Bay has given up 27 passing touchdowns and 3,600 yards through the air this season. In a crucial game for Indy's playoff chances, you can expect the Colts to lean on Brissett. SportsLine's Week 14 Fantasy football quarterback rankings list Brissett at No. 11, putting him squarely in the QB1 discussion even though he's only owned in 72 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and only started in 20 percent of them.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's thrown for over 2,900 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Mahomes is coming off a productive performance against the Raiders, a game in which he ran and threw for a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Kansas City plays on the road this season, throwing for 1,840 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception.

However, Mahomes has been unable to find consistency in the Chiefs' offense. In fact, Mahomes has been held under 185 yards passing in three of his last four games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in three of his last four outings. Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs will face a Patriots defense that's giving up just 163.5 passing yards per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

