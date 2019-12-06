Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14: Model that beat experts says start Robert Woods, sit Patrick Mahomes

The playoffs have arrived, so the need for the most accurate Fantasy football rankings is magnified. With seasons on the line, there are plenty of tough calls to make when setting your Fantasy football picks this week. Can players like Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that is holding its opponents to just 15.3 points per game? Is Ryan Tannehill now one of the top Fantasy football picks for Week 14 after throwing multiple touchdown passes in five of his six starts for the Titans? And can Ryan Fitzpatrick be relied on against a Jets defense that he torched for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Miami's first meeting against New York? Before crafting your Fantasy football strategy for Week 14, be sure to see the Fantasy football rankings, projections and advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in just 65 percent of leagues. The result: Sutton hauled in four passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The seventh-year wideout has been on a tear in his last three outings. During that span, Woods has caught 26 passes for 364 yards. And while he has yet to score a touchdown through the air this season, Woods has been targeted 39 times over his past three games. Despite his staggering numbers, he's still only being started in 65 percent of CBS Sports Standard Fantasy football leagues.

SportsLine's model, however, lists Woods as top-20 player in its Week 14 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings, ahead of brand names like Tyler Lockett and Julian Edelman. Woods is a legitimate WR2 option this week against the Seahawks, a defense that is giving up 269.3 passing yards per game, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's thrown for over 2,900 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Mahomes is coming off a productive performance against the Raiders, a game in which he ran and threw for a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Kansas City plays on the road this season, throwing for 1,840 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception.

However, Mahomes has been unable to find consistency in the Chiefs' offense. In fact, Mahomes has been held under 185 yards passing in three of his last four games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in three of his last four outings. Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs will face a Patriots defense that's giving up just 163.5 passing yards per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.