With the postseason now underway in most Fantasy football leagues, owners are agonizing over difficult start-sit decisions. Playing Fantasy football matchups is key, and few players have a better one in Week 15 than 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The rookie has been heavily involved in San Francisco's offense with 56 targets in the last five games. Now, Aiyuk faces a Cowboys secondary that has yielded a league-high 22 touchdowns to wide receivers. How high should he be in your Week 15 Fantasy football rankings, and which Fantasy football picks should you target?

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Davante Adams and Travis Kelce have had dominant seasons, so it's no coincidence that many of their owners are competing for a championship. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Panthers running back Mike Davis, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Davis registered 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, adding five receptions for an additional 42 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 15

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Rams running back Cam Akers. After spending a second-round pick on Akers in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Rams made the decision to bring the Florida State product along slowly, playing him in less than 35 percent of the offensive snaps in every game through Week 12.

However, Akers has been unleashed in the last two weeks, as the Rams have played him in 70.3 percent of the snaps and given him 53 touches during that span. Akers has turned those opportunities into 288 scrimmage yards and a score.

Even though his Week 15 opponent, the Jets, are 12th in the NFL in run defense, game script should favor Akers since Los Angeles is favored by 17 points. That's why the model ranks Akers as a top-10 option at running back even though he was only started in 54 percent of CBS Sports leagues last week.

And a massive shocker: Falcons running back Todd Gurley, who's tied for seventh in the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Gurley recorded 14 or more carries in each of Atlanta's first nine games this year, but his usage has dropped dramatically. Last week against the Chargers, Gurley carried the ball six times for just 19 yards while adding two catches for an additional 12 yards.

The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year has scored four touchdowns since Week 6, but he's been incredibly inefficient as a rusher during that span, managing just 2.7 yards per carry over 102 attempts.

In addition, Gurley and the Falcons face off against a stingy Tampa Bay defense this week. The Buccaneers feature the NFL's top-ranked rushing defense, giving up just 80.9 rushing yards per game this season. With one of the toughest Fantasy football matchups, Gurley is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15.

How to set your Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.