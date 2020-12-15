The Fantasy football playoffs are in full swing across the country, which means making the right start or sit calls will be paramount in Week 15. Players like Aaron Rodgers, Dalvin Cook and Tyreek Hill are should be high up in your Fantasy football rankings regardless of their matchup. However, deciding on players such as Jalen Hurts, Gus Edwards, and T.Y. Hilton can be tougher calls that could come down to who they play. That's where a reliable set of Week 15 Fantasy football picks can help you make those tough start-sit decisions.

Is Hurts, who rushed for 106 yards while also throwing for 167 and a touchdown last week against the Saints, one of the top Week 15 Fantasy football picks as the Eagles take on a Cardinals defense that gave up just seven points last week? And how should every other player factor into your Week 15 Fantasy football strategy?

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Panthers running back Mike Davis, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Davis registered 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, adding five receptions for an additional 42 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 15

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. Jones recorded 18 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's victory over the Vikings last week. He's now amassed 900 rushing yards this season, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Jones has logged double-digit carries in three of his last four games, and he's expected to be a main focal point on Sunday against the Falcons. Atlanta's defense is giving up 390.6 yards per game this season, which bodes well for Jones' Fantasy value in Week 15. SportsLine's model lists Jones as a top-10 player in its Fantasy football running back rankings, making him a rock-solid option against the Falcons.

And a massive shocker: Falcons running back Todd Gurley, who's tied for seventh in the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Gurley recorded 14 or more carries in each of Atlanta's first nine games this year, but his usage has dropped dramatically. Last week against the Chargers, Gurley carried the ball six times for just 19 yards while adding two catches for an additional 12 yards.

The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year has scored four touchdowns since Week 6, but he's been incredibly inefficient as a rusher during that span, managing just 2.7 yards per carry over 102 attempts.

In addition, Gurley and the Falcons face off against a stingy Tampa Bay defense this week. The Buccaneers feature the NFL's top-ranked rushing defense, giving up just 80.9 rushing yards per game this season. With one of the toughest Fantasy football matchups, Gurley is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15.

How to set your Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

