San Francisco rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the few bright spots on offense for the 49ers this season, catching 50 passes for 660 yards and four touchdowns. Aiyuk's recent form has been stellar, including a 10-catch, 119-yard effort in a loss to Washington last week. Coming off an epic game, how high should Aiyuk be in your Week 15 Fantasy football rankings?

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is out for the season, which could make Aiyuk one of the top Week 15 Fantasy football picks against a barely-there Cowboys defense. A reliable set of Week 15 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings can help you figure out exactly where Aiyuk belongs. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Panthers running back Mike Davis, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Davis registered 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, adding five receptions for an additional 42 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 15

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. The second-year pro has caught 58 passes for 657 yards and six touchdowns. That includes hauling in six receptions for 43 yards and a score in a loss to the Packers last week.

Hockenson benefitted from wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) not playing for his fifth straight week and was targeted a season-high 11 times against Green Bay. Golladay will once again sit on Sunday, while Tennessee, Detroit's Week 15 opponent, has allowed the fourth-most yards per target to tight ends (8.1). The SportsLine model says Hockenson will have another strong week, listing him in the top five of its Week 15 Fantasy football tight end rankings.

And a massive shocker: Falcons running back Todd Gurley, who's tied for seventh in the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Gurley recorded 14 or more carries in each of Atlanta's first nine games this year, but his usage has dropped dramatically. Last week against the Chargers, Gurley carried the ball six times for just 19 yards while adding two catches for an additional 12 yards.

The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year has scored four touchdowns since Week 6, but he's been incredibly inefficient as a rusher during that span, managing just 2.7 yards per carry over 102 attempts.

In addition, Gurley and the Falcons face off against a stingy Tampa Bay defense this week. The Buccaneers feature the NFL's top-ranked rushing defense, giving up just 80.9 rushing yards per game this season. With one of the toughest Fantasy football matchups, Gurley is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15.

How to set your Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

