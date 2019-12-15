Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Boston Scott, sit Aaron Rodgers

Fantasy football injuries have been mounting throughout the season. As many leagues enter the semifinals in Week 15, start-sit decisions can be as hard as ever. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is out for the season with a hamstring injury, Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker just cleared the concussion protocol, and the Falcons' Calvin Ridley is on injured reserve with an abdomen injury. Where should backups like Justin Watson, Russell Gage, and Allen Hurns be in your Fantasy football rankings?

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 456 yards and five total touchdowns against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Eagles running back Boston Scott.

Scott shared touches with Miles Sanders in a 23-17 win over the Giants in Week 15 and proved difficult to corral in the open field. In fact, he amassed 128 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 16 touches. At 5-foot-6, 203 pounds, Scott is difficult to locate and has more wiggle than Jordan Howard and Sanders have flashed in 2019. That's why the model ranks him as the No. 25 running back for Week 15 despite the fact that he was owned in zero percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown for 3,260 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers is coming off a solid performance against the Redskins, a game in which he completed over 64 percent of his passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Green Bay plays at home, throwing for 2,006 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven games at Lambeau Field.

However, Rodgers has been unable to find consistency in the Packers' offense. In fact, Rodgers has been held under 200 yards passing in three of his last five games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings. Now, Rodgers and the Packers will face a Bears defense that's giving up just 17.8 points per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

