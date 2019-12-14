Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Chris Carson, sit Aaron Rodgers

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones doesn't appear on Atlanta's injury report this week. With fellow receiver Calvin Ridley (abdomen) out for the season, how high should Jones be in your Week 15 Fantasy football rankings as the focal point of Atlanta's attack? In Seattle, running back Rashaad Penny (ACL) is also out for the year, thrusting Chris Carson into a workhorse role. Where should Carson be among your Fantasy football picks?

With the best Fantasy teams going head-to-head in the postseason, every point in critical. Every start-sit decision is magnified this deep into the year and every piece of NFL news is worth monitoring. So before locking in any lineups this weekend, be sure to see the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 456 yards and five total touchdowns against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Seahawks running back Chris Carson.

The third-year pro was becoming part of a crowded backfield in Seattle, as Rashaad Penny caught fire late in the season and began seeing more touches. In Week 12, Carson saw just eight carries for 26 yards, while Penny rolled to a 14-129-1 rushing line. Penny, however, injured his ACL last week and will undergo season-ending surgery.

SportsLine's model now says Carson is a high-end RB1 option, listing him at No. 4 this week in its Fantasy football running back rankings even though he's started in fewer leagues than players like Mark Ingram, Aaron Jones and Nick Chubb. Confidently lock in Carson for a juicy matchup against the Panthers, the team that has given up the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown for 3,260 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers is coming off a solid performance against the Redskins, a game in which he completed over 64 percent of his passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Green Bay plays at home, throwing for 2,006 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven games at Lambeau Field.

However, Rodgers has been unable to find consistency in the Packers' offense. In fact, Rodgers has been held under 200 yards passing in three of his last five games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings. Now, Rodgers and the Packers will face a Bears defense that's giving up just 17.8 points per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.