Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Dalvin Cook, sit Aaron Rodgers

We've already seen one epic game unfold as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on a last-second two-point conversion on Thursday night. If you're leading or trailing in your Fantasy football matchup, there are still 15 other games on the Week 15 NFL schedule to make up ground. If you're leading, a win is no guarantee. And if you're trailing, you're not out of it yet. With Fantasy football rankings everywhere reflecting the value of players like Doug Baldwin (hip), Matt Breida (ankle), Carson Wentz (back), and James Conner (ankle), there's plenty to digest before locking in your lineup for the playoffs. Should you stake your postseason on a player with an injury designation or look elsewhere? Before you lock in any rosters, check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the SportsLine Projection Model. They'll help you create unbiased rosters to crush the competition.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Bills running back LeSean McCoy, saying he would finish outside the top 25 RBs. The result: McCoy left early with a hamstring injury and finished with two carries for 1 yard against the Jets. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 15. One player the model loves this week: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook was one of the few bright spots in Minnesota's 21-7 loss to Seattle in Week 14, taking 18 touches for 83 yards and a touchdown. And from a Fantasy perspective, Cook is now clearly the lead back in Minnesota, as he's had 35 touches the last two weeks, while backup running back Latavius Murray logged just nine.

SportsLine's model projects Cook to be the No. 12 overall running back this week, putting him on the RB1/2 map. Cook faces the Dolphins this week, who gave up almost 200 yards rushing to the Bills (6.4 yards per carry), 188 to the Texans (5.4), 248 to the Lions (7.1), and 164 to the Bears (5.4). He's only being started in 76 percent of CBS Sports leagues, however. Fellow backs Aaron Jones, Lamar Miller and James White are all being started in more leagues, but are projected to score fewer points this week.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stumbles big-time this week against the Bears and doesn't even crack the top 20. He's a player to bench this week.

Rodgers has failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in three of his past five games, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle this week on the road against the Bears, who just held Rams quarterback Jared Goff to 180 passing yards and intercepted him four times.

