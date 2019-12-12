Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Darius Slayton, sit Aaron Rodgers

The Fantasy football playoffs are off and running in most leagues, and owners everywhere are scrambling to fill roster spots after an injury-ravaged week. Wide receiver depth has taken a serious hit, with Tampa Bay's Mike Evans (hamstring), Atlanta's Calvin Ridley (abdomen) and Philadelphia's Alshon Jeffery (foot) all potentially done for the season. Meanwhile, Derrius Guice (ankle) and Rashaad Penny (knee) are also out for the year, leaving many owners without valuable flex options at running back. Surviving those Fantasy football injuries and making the right start-sit decisions requires a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings. So before you fill out your Fantasy football picks, scope out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 456 yards and five total touchdowns against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.

The rookie out of Auburn has seen his involvement in the Giants' offense increase in the last month, with at least seven targets in his last four games. During that span, Slayton has 25 catches for 386 yards and four touchdowns. He's now put up three separate multi-touchdown games this season after catching five passes for 154 yards and two scores against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

Slayton is a big-play waiting to happen, with six of his seven touchdown catches going for 22 yards or more. This week, he gets an ideal matchup against the Dolphins, who rank 30th in total defense and have allowed nine touchdowns to wide receivers in the last four games. That's why the model ranks Slayton as its No. 5 wide receiver in its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings even though he's only being started in 25 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown for 3,260 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers is coming off a solid performance against the Redskins, a game in which he completed over 64 percent of his passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Green Bay plays at home, throwing for 2,006 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven games at Lambeau Field.

However, Rodgers has been unable to find consistency in the Packers' offense. In fact, Rodgers has been held under 200 yards passing in three of his last five games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings. Now, Rodgers and the Packers will face a Bears defense that's giving up just 17.8 points per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.