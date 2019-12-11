Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Deebo Samuel, sit Aaron Rodgers

The Dallas Cowboys are locked in a dead heat with the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead, and the play of quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping his team alive. Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards with 4,122 and has thrown 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Despite those gaudy numbers, Dallas is mired in a three-game losing streak heading into Sunday's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams. How high should Prescott be in your Week 15 Fantasy football rankings against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' defense? And where should you slot Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and Jason Witten when entering your Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your Week 15 Fantasy football strategy, be sure see the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 456 yards and five total touchdowns against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The rookie from South Carolina has scored double-digit Fantasy points in five straight games as a trusted target of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the 49ers; offense. Samuel has hauled in 47 receptions for 640 yards and three touchdowns, the leading wide receiver in San Francisco and second behind tight end George Kittle's 60 catches for 754 yards. Samuel and the Niners get the Falcons this week, who rank 20th in the league defending receivers. That's why SportsLine projects Samuel to be a top-10 wide receiver in Week 15, even though he's being started in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

The model ranks Tannehill as a top-10 play this week even though he's being started in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Texans.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown for 3,260 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers is coming off a solid performance against the Redskins, a game in which he completed over 64 percent of his passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Green Bay plays at home, throwing for 2,006 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven games at Lambeau Field.

However, Rodgers has been unable to find consistency in the Packers' offense. In fact, Rodgers has been held under 200 yards passing in three of his last five games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings. Now, Rodgers and the Packers will face a Bears defense that's giving up just 17.8 points per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?