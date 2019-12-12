Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start DK Metcalf, sit Aaron Rodgers

Week 15 brings tough questions as owners begin to finalize their Fantasy football strategy. Should you go with a proven option like Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who faces a tough San Francisco defense that's giving up just 267.4 yards per game, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Texans? Should a player like Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who recorded five catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns last week, be high up in your Week 15 Fantasy football rankings?

These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 15 Fantasy football picks. With so much uncertainty and so much at stake this week, be sure to consult the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 456 yards and five total touchdowns against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf is coming off a strong showing against the Rams, recording six catches for 78 yards in Seattle's loss at Los Angeles. The rookie wide receiver has now surpassed 70 receiving yards in four of his last five games. He enters Week 15 leading all rookie receivers in catches (50) and receiving yards (783). Now, Metcalf will look to exploit a Panthers defense that has given up over 300 yards passing in three of its last four games.

That's why SportsLine's model ranks Metcalf as top-12 player in its Week 15 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings, ahead of big names like Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen. Lock him in your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups even though he's only being started in 51 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown for 3,260 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers is coming off a solid performance against the Redskins, a game in which he completed over 64 percent of his passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Green Bay plays at home, throwing for 2,006 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven games at Lambeau Field.

However, Rodgers has been unable to find consistency in the Packers' offense. In fact, Rodgers has been held under 200 yards passing in three of his last five games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings. Now, Rodgers and the Packers will face a Bears defense that's giving up just 17.8 points per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.