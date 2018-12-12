Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Doug Martin, sit Aaron Rodgers

We're officially in the Fantasy football playoffs, which means if you're reading this, you've probably crushed your league this year. Making it this deep also means a rash of injuries to keep up with, like Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee), Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (heel, wrist), Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton (thigh), Jets running back Isaiah Crowell (toe), and Steelers running back James Conner (ankle). Finding a replacement to advance to Week 16 means using trusted Fantasy football rankings. They'll help you navigate the last three weeks of the NFL season and take down your league title. And if you're in need of advice, look no further than the top Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's Projection Model.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Bills running back LeSean McCoy, saying he would finish outside the top 25 RBs. The result: McCoy left early with a hamstring injury and finished with two carries for 1 yard against the Jets. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 15. One player the model loves this week: Raiders running back Doug Martin.

Martin has found the end zone in three consecutive games and recorded double-digit carries in seven straight. He now has 34 carries in his last two games and at least nine points in non-PPR leagues in three straight outings.

This week, he gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Bengals, who allow a league-worst 148.1 rushing yards per game. Plus, the Bengals have allowed six running backs to score at least 20 non-PPR Fantasy points in their last eight games. Two weeks ago, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay went wild for 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns against Cincinnati, so be sure to get Martin in your lineup and look for a big performance from him on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stumbles big-time this week against the Bears and doesn't even crack the top 20. He's a player to bench this week.

Rodgers has failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in three of his past five games, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle this week on the road against the Bears, who just held Rams quarterback Jared Goff to 180 passing yards and intercepted him four times.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between advancing in the playoffs and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.