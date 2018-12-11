Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Jeff Wilson, sit Aaron Rodgers

If you are setting your Week 15 Fantasy Football lineups or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team for the Fantasy Football playoffs, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Bills running back LeSean McCoy, saying he would finish outside the top 25 RBs. The result: McCoy left early with a hamstring injury and finished with two carries for 1 yard against the Jets. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 15. One player the model loves this week: 49ers running back Jeff Wilson.

Wilson is coming off a solid performance against the Broncos. He ran the ball 23 times for 90 yards and brought in one of two targets for 6 yards. Now, he gets a dream matchup this week against the Seahawks, a team he torched for 134 total yards in Week 13. He's still available in nearly 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues and is projected to score more Fantasy points this week than running backs like James White, Mark Ingram and Tarik Cohen, all of whom have higher ownership and starting percentages.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stumbles big-time this week against the Bears and doesn't even crack the top 20. He's a player to bench this week.

Rodgers has failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in three of his past five games, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle this week on the road against the Bears, who just held Rams quarterback Jared Goff to 180 passing yards and intercepted him four times.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between advancing in the playoffs and going home with nothing.

