Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Kenyan Drake, sit Aaron Rodgers

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has had an up-and-down season, throwing for 3,748 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. However, Rivers is coming off one of his best performances of the season against the Jaguars. The 38-year-old quarterback completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 314 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions last week against Jacksonville. Can you trust him as part of your Fantasy football strategy this week? Meanwhile, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler continues to shine in his third season, having scored 11 total touchdowns this season. Playing against a Vikings team that is giving up just 19.2 points per game, which Chargers players should be high up in your Week 15 Fantasy football rankings? Can you trust Rivers to lead your team to victory in the playoffs? And which Fantasy football picks should you avoid at all costs? Before you lock in your lineups, you'll want to view SportsLine's latest Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 456 yards and five total touchdowns against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake has received double-digit carries in each of his last five games. He's also proven to be a lethal pass catching threat out of the backfield, having recorded three-plus receptions in four of his last five outings. And while he hasn't scored a touchdown in his last four games, Drake has a mouthwatering matchup against the Browns this week. Cleveland's defense is giving up 128.2 rushing yards per game, the seventh-worst mark in the NFL. Last week, the Browns gave up 146 rushing yards and a touchdown to Bengals RB Joe Mixon. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Drake as a top-20 play this week even though he's being started in less than 50 percent of leagues. Lock him in your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups and look for a big return against Cleveland.

The model ranks Tannehill as a top-10 play this week even though he's being started in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Texans.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown for 3,260 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers is coming off a solid performance against the Redskins, a game in which he completed over 64 percent of his passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Green Bay plays at home, throwing for 2,006 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven games at Lambeau Field.

However, Rodgers has been unable to find consistency in the Packers' offense. In fact, Rodgers has been held under 200 yards passing in three of his last five games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings. Now, Rodgers and the Packers will face a Bears defense that's giving up just 17.8 points per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.