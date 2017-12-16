Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Mike Davis, bench Lamar Miller

If you're still alive and setting your Week 15 Fantasy Football lineups or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team for the playoffs, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. And congratulations on making it this far!

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking. And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has best pinpointed where every player will finish each week.

With the Fantasy Football playoffs in full swing, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

A player the model loves this week: 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin. He's coming off a solid Week 14 that saw him catch six passes for 106 yards. He's only owned in 58 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a Top-25 WR in Week 15. He's firmly on the WR2 radar.

Start Goodwin with confidence against the Titans, who have given up big receiving games in recent weeks to DeAndre Hopkins (8-80), Antonio Brown (10-144-3), and A.J. Green (5-115-1) among others.

Goodwin had a season-high 12 targets last week and topped 100 yards for the second time this season. He's had at least 65 yards in five straight games and scored once over that span.

Another player the model is all-in on: Seahawks running back Mike Davis. He's logged 31 carries the last two weeks and has assumed total control of Seattle's backfield.

On Sunday, Davis has a date with the L.A. Rams, who allow 124.1 yards per game on the ground, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL. They gave up 5.2 yards per carry to Jay Ajayi last week and 6.1 to Kerwynn Williams the week before. Roster Davis with confidence in Week 15 - he's a shoo-in RB2.

One player to avoid this week: Texans RB Lamar Miller on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miller is a top-10 Fantasy running back, but he should be firmly on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have just 9.75 Fantasy points, a number that will put him outside the top 15 running backs.

Jacksonville's defense gives up the fewest points in the league and has not allowed an opposing running back to rush for a touchdown in eight of the past nine games. Avoid Miller at all costs.

