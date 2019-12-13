Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Mike Gesicki, sit Aaron Rodgers

Wide receivers are highly valued in many Fantasy formats, and arguably no receiver is more valuable than the Saints' Michael Thomas. The fourth-year pro leads the league in receptions (121) and receiving yards (1,424). Thomas is one of the main reasons the Saints are 10-3 and have clinched the NFC South title. But with the Saints already locked into the NFL playoff picture, how should you value Thomas in your Fantasy football rankings against the Colts on Monday Night Football?

What about Chris Godwin, who will be leaned on heavily with Mike Evans (hamstring) done for the season? Or Chris Carson, who's now the undisputed king of Seattle's backfield after Rashaad Penny (ACL) was placed on IR? Should they be among your top Fantasy football picks for the week? For those answers, you'll want to see SportsLine's Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 456 yards and five total touchdowns against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

Pay little attention to Gesicki's one-catch, six-yard output last week against the Jets. In that game, even though he only caught one ball, he was targeted three times in the red zone. That means Miami is very high on the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Gesicki's skill set, especially in scoring position. He also turned in two strong games prior to last week's hiccup, with eight catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Gesicki gets another chance to display his talent on Sunday against the Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in pass defense. That's why SportsLine projects Gesicki to be a top-10 tight end in Week 15, even though he's owned in less than 55 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown for 3,260 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers is coming off a solid performance against the Redskins, a game in which he completed over 64 percent of his passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Green Bay plays at home, throwing for 2,006 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven games at Lambeau Field.

However, Rodgers has been unable to find consistency in the Packers' offense. In fact, Rodgers has been held under 200 yards passing in three of his last five games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings. Now, Rodgers and the Packers will face a Bears defense that's giving up just 17.8 points per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.