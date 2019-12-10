Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Ryan Tannehill, sit Aaron Rodgers

The Fantasy football playoffs are in full swing and now owners everywhere are frantically searching for the most up-to-date Fantasy football rankings for Week 15. If you're setting your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 456 yards and five total touchdowns against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill is coming off his best performance of the season. The 31-year-old completed 21-of-27 pass attempts for 391 yards and three touchdowns. He also added four rushes for 19 yards. The veteran quarterback has now thrown two or more touchdown passes in six of his last seven games. Tannehill could be in line for another big day on Sunday against a Texans defense that's giving up 265.8 passing yards per game, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL. Last week against the Broncos, Houston allowed rookie QB Drew Lock to throw for 309 yards and three scores.

The model ranks Tannehill as a top-10 play this week even though he's being started in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Texans.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown for 3,260 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15.

Rodgers is coming off a solid performance against the Redskins, a game in which he completed over 64 percent of his passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been sensational when Green Bay plays at home, throwing for 2,006 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven games at Lambeau Field.

However, Rodgers has been unable to find consistency in the Packers' offense. In fact, Rodgers has been held under 200 yards passing in three of his last five games. He's also failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings. Now, Rodgers and the Packers will face a Bears defense that's giving up just 17.8 points per game. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

