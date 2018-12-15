Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Stefon Diggs, sit Aaron Rodgers

The Fantasy football playoffs are in full swing in most leagues, magnifying every decision for Week 15 lineups. One wrong move means your season could be over, and that means using trusted Fantasy football rankings is more important than ever. Steelers running back James Conner (ankle) is highly questionable entering Sunday's game against the Patriots. If he sits, who can you turn to? Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham is out once again with an ailing quad, so should you pivot to Sterling Shepard or is there a brighter diamond in the rough? And late season hero Dante Pettis is questionable with a bum foot, so can you trust him in the playoffs? With so many burning questions, you need to check out the proven Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Bills running back LeSean McCoy, saying he would finish outside the top 25 RBs. The result: McCoy left early with a hamstring injury and finished with two carries for 1 yard against the Jets. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 15. One player the model loves this week: Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs was one of the few bright spots on offense in Minnesota's 21-7 loss to Seattle last week, recording seven receptions for 76 yards. Diggs has now eclipsed 75 receiving yards in four of his last five games despite playing through a lingering knee injury. He has also scored three touchdowns during that span and has a dream matchup this week against the Dolphins, who gave up 358 passing yards and three touchdowns last week to the Patriots.

SportsLine's model projects Diggs to be a top 10 wide receiver this week, putting him squarely in the WR1 discussion. He's projected to score more points than fellow receivers like Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and Mike Evans, all players with higher starting percentages. Confidently lock him in your lineup in Week 15 and watch the points rain down in the Fantasy football playoffs.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stumbles big-time this week against the Bears and doesn't even crack the top 20. He's a player to bench this week.

Rodgers has failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in three of his past five games, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle this week on the road against the Bears, who just held Rams quarterback Jared Goff to 180 passing yards and intercepted him four times.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between advancing in the playoffs and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.