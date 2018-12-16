Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Stefon Diggs, sit Jimmy Graham

Fantasy owners with players like Odell Beckham, Carson Wentz, LeSean McCoy, and James Conner have some tough calls to make as they set their Week 15 lineups. Who can you turn to in the Fantasy playoffs? And who picks up the slack? Starting one of your bench players or scouring the waiver wire with seasons on the line is never an enjoyable position to be in, but the right set of Fantasy football rankings can help navigate these difficult decisions. Before deciding who to start and who to sit this week, or trying to figure out if there's a last-minute addition to your roster that could make all the difference, be sure to check out the the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 15. One player the model loves this week: Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs was one of the few bright spots on offense in Minnesota's 21-7 loss to Seattle last week, recording seven receptions for 76 yards. Diggs has now eclipsed 75 receiving yards in four of his last five games despite playing through a lingering knee injury. He has also scored three touchdowns during that span and has a dream matchup this week against the Dolphins, who gave up 358 passing yards and three touchdowns last week to the Patriots.

SportsLine's model projects Diggs to be a top 10 wide receiver this week, putting him squarely in the WR1 discussion. He's projected to score more points than fellow receivers like Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and Mike Evans, all players with higher starting percentages. Confidently lock him in your lineup in Week 15 and watch the points rain down in the Fantasy football playoffs.

And a massive shocker: Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top 15 tight ends. He's a player to bench, even at a position that lacks depth.

Graham (thumb) is expected to play against the Bears at Soldier Field, but he hasn't recorded more than than 50 yards receiving in a game since Nov. 4 against the Patriots. That matchup was also the last time he found the end zone.

Don't expect those trends to change on Sunday against an elite Chicago defense ranked near the top of league in every major category, including Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Graham is still owned in 89 percent of CBS leagues and is being started in over 40 percent of those. He's projected to score fewer points than tight ends like C.J. Uzomah and Ian Thomas, both of whom are likely available in your league right now.

