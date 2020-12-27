Championships are on the line in many leagues as the Week 16 NFL schedule unfolds. That means finding a reliable set of Week 16 Fantasy football rankings could be the difference between winning it all or going home with nothing. NFL injury news also plays a role this time of year. The Falcons, for example, have ruled out receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) for their Sunday matchup with the Chiefs, while Washington receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) is also likely to watch from the sidelines.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Ridley recorded 10 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 16

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Texans running back David Johnson. With fellow running back Duke Johnson sidelined with a neck injury, David Johnson exploded a week ago, reeling in all 11 of his targets for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Now, Johnson is poised to be the lone back again against a Bengals defense that has allowed productive days on the ground to running backs like Wayne Gallman (94-1), Derrick Henry (112-1), Benny Snell (84-1), and Nick Chubb (124-2). The model lists Johnson as a top-10 player in its Week 16 Fantasy football running back rankings, ahead of stars like Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, and Miles Sanders.

And a massive shocker: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who's hauled in 85 receptions for 920 yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Lockett scored seven touchdowns over the first six games, but he's seen his productivity drop dramatically since then.

In fact, Lockett has produced just one score over his last eight contests and hasn't eclipsed 70 receiving yards during that stretch. Last week against Washington, Lockett caught four of seven targets for just 34 yards. The sixth-year wideout hasn't received more than seven targets in three of his last four games and averaged less than 8.5 yards per reception in three of his last five outings.

In addition, Lockett and the Seahawks square off against one of the NFL's toughest defenses this week. The Rams feature the NFL's top-ranked total defense, giving up just 286.1 yards per game. Los Angeles is also giving up just 192.0 passing yards per game, which also ranks first in the league. With one of the toughest Fantasy football matchups, Lockett is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 16.

How to set your Week 16 Fantasy football rankings

