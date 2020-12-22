Fantasy football championships are on the line this week, which means making the right start-sit calls will be paramount in Week 16. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Alvin Kamara and Stefon Diggs are obvious starts regardless of their Fantasy football matchups. However, deciding on players such as Ryan Tannehill, Raheem Mostert and JuJu Smith-Schuster can be tougher calls that could come down to who they play. That's where a reliable set of Week 16 Fantasy football rankings can help you make those tough start-sit decisions.

Is Tannehill, who's thrown two or more touchdowns in each of his last three games, one of the strongest Fantasy football picks this week against a Packers defense that has held its opponents to just 16 points in two of their last three outings? And how should those other players factor into your Week 16 Fantasy football strategy? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Ridley recorded 10 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 16

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee. He recorded five receptions on seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's loss against the Colts. He's now scored a touchdown in his last two games.

The third-year receiver has been a regular member of Houston's wideout rotation over the last five weeks, catching 20 of 26 targets for 245 yards with three touchdowns. He's averaging over 12 yards per catch during that span and is expected to be a main focal point on Sunday against the Bengals. Cincinnati's defense is giving up 372.4 yards per game, which bodes well for Coutee's Fantasy value in Week 16. SportsLine's model ranks Coutee as a top-20 wide receiver, a rock-solid WR2 option.

And a massive shocker: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who's hauled in 85 receptions for 920 yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Lockett scored seven touchdowns over the first six games, but he's seen his productivity drop dramatically since then.

In fact, Lockett has produced just one score over his last eight contests and hasn't eclipsed 70 receiving yards during that stretch. Last week against Washington, Lockett caught four of seven targets for just 34 yards. The sixth-year wideout hasn't received more than seven targets in three of his last four games and averaged less than 8.5 yards per reception in three of his last five outings.

In addition, Lockett and the Seahawks square off against one of the NFL's toughest defenses this week. The Rams feature the NFL's top-ranked total defense, giving up just 286.1 yards per game. Los Angeles is also giving up just 192.0 passing yards per game, which also ranks first in the league. With one of the toughest Fantasy football matchups, Lockett is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 16.

How to set your Week 16 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.