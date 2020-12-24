Knowing which Fantasy football matchups to exploit can be the difference between winning or losing, and you can expect to see several members of the Chicago Bears high in the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Bears take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are giving up 418.2 yards per game, which ranks dead-last in the league. That means players like Mitchell Trubisky, David Montgomery and Allen Robinson could be among the top Week 16 Fantasy football picks.

How do they stack up against traditional studs like Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry and Tyreek Hill? A reliable set of Week 16 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions as you finalize your lineups. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Ridley recorded 10 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 16

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell. The veteran running back is expected to see a major increase in his workload following the news that Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain and isn't expected back until the playoffs.

Bell compiled 15 carries in last Sunday's victory over the Saints, his highest total of the season. His versatility should keep him on the field as the lead back in Kansas City's high-powered offense, which is averaging 427.9 yards per game. Bell also draws an extremely advantageous matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, who are giving up 392.4 yards per game this season, just 28th in the NFL. SportsLine's model ranks Bell as a top-20 running back this week, a rock-solid RB2.

And a massive shocker: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who's hauled in 85 receptions for 920 yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Lockett scored seven touchdowns over the first six games, but he's seen his productivity drop dramatically since then.

In fact, Lockett has produced just one score over his last eight contests and hasn't eclipsed 70 receiving yards during that stretch. Last week against Washington, Lockett caught four of seven targets for just 34 yards. The sixth-year wideout hasn't received more than seven targets in three of his last four games and averaged less than 8.5 yards per reception in three of his last five outings.

In addition, Lockett and the Seahawks square off against one of the NFL's toughest defenses this week. The Rams feature the NFL's top-ranked total defense, giving up just 286.1 yards per game. Los Angeles is also giving up just 192.0 passing yards per game, which also ranks first in the league. With one of the toughest Fantasy football matchups, Lockett is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 16.

How to set your Week 16 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.