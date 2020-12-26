Lost in the quarterback drama and stout defense of the Chicago Bears is the exceptional play of running back David Montgomery. The second-year pro from Iowa State is seventh in the NFL with 906 rushing yards on 202 carries and has scored six touchdowns heading into Chicago's Week 16 matchup against the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars. Montgomery has piled up three 100-yard rushing games in his last four outings, but where should he be in your Week 16 Fantasy football rankings?

Last week, the model was extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Ridley recorded 10 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown.

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The rookie from Alabama has excelled in his second shot at the starting role in South Florida, throwing for 757 yards and scoring six total touchdowns in the last three games.

This week, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft leads the Dolphins against the Las Vegas Raiders, the seventh-worst defense against the pass. SportsLine model says Tagovailoa will have another strong week, listing him among the top 10 in its Week 16 Fantasy football quarterback rankings.

And a massive shocker: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who's hauled in 85 receptions for 920 yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Lockett scored seven touchdowns over the first six games, but he's seen his productivity drop dramatically since then.

In fact, Lockett has produced just one score over his last eight contests and hasn't eclipsed 70 receiving yards during that stretch. Last week against Washington, Lockett caught four of seven targets for just 34 yards. The sixth-year wideout hasn't received more than seven targets in three of his last four games and averaged less than 8.5 yards per reception in three of his last five outings.

In addition, Lockett and the Seahawks square off against one of the NFL's toughest defenses this week. The Rams feature the NFL's top-ranked total defense, giving up just 286.1 yards per game. Los Angeles is also giving up just 192.0 passing yards per game, which also ranks first in the league. With one of the toughest Fantasy football matchups, Lockett is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 16.

