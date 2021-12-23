The 2021 Fantasy football season has been a bumpy ride, but the NFL has attempted to adjust its health and safety protocols to keep the latest surge in COVID-19 from derailing what remains. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tested positive earlier this week, but because of the updated rules he could make it back in time to play the Steelers. Kelce is coming off a week in which he had 10 catches for 191 yards and two scores, so where should his fellow Chiefs tight ends be in your Fantasy football rankings?

Meanwhile, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp continued their remarkable seasons last week and remain easy Fantasy football start-sit decisions.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions running back Craig Reynolds, ranking him as a top-30 running back and a player you should have been giving serious FLEX consideration. The result: Reynolds rushed for 112 yards in a stunning upset win over the Cardinals. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Without Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on the outside, Ryan hasn't been as prolific as we're used to seeing in his 14th NFL season. Still, he has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,340 yards and 18 touchdowns and Atlanta has identified enough playmakers to take advantage of a poor defense.

The Falcons will take on the Lions on Sunday. Despite winning two of their last three games, Detroit ranks 26th in the NFL in scoring defense, 29th in total defense and 32 in net adjusted yards per pass attempt allowed. Ryan has two vital mismatch tools in rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and hybrid running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. The model expects Ryan to use them effectively and finish as a top-12 quarterback in Week 16.

And a massive shocker: Bears running back David Montgomery, who was started in 91 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position in Week 16. Despite being the center of attention in an offense that doesn't do much well, Montgomery has put up solid numbers when healthy, with 884 scrimmage yards and four scores in 10 games.

However, he's coming off a week in which he only managed 83 yards on 23 touches as the Bears squandered numerous possessions that started in their own territory. Now, he'll take on a Seahawks run defense that ranks second in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (3.8).

