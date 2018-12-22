Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Cameron Brate, sit Jared Goff

Receivers like Julio Jones (hip), T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and Odell Beckham (quadriceps) helped lead many Fantasy teams to the playoffs, but owners are looking at the possibility of not having them in Week 16 with Fantasy championships on the line. We already know Beckham is out, Jones is a game-time decision, and Hilton appears likely to suit up. That means owners could be turning to the bench, or even the free agent pool, for championship week. There are several intriguing options like DaeSean Hamilton and Mike Williams who might be able to help, but making the call on who to start and who to sit at any position can be tough without the right set of Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. That's why you'll want to see the Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's proven computer before setting any lineups in Week 16.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saying he would finish outside the top 20 quarterbacks. The result: Rodgers failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season, and anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 16. One player the model loves this week: Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate.

Brate is still available in over 15 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Since O.J. Howard went down with a season-ending injury, he has been a major part of Tampa Bay's offense. He was limited by a stingy Baltimore defense in Week 15, but don't let that deceive you because he scored three touchdowns in the previous three weeks and was targeted 14 total times during that span.

SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings for Week 16 list Brate as the No. 7 tight end, meaning he's a strong starting option at what has been a weak position this season. He's projected to score more points than fellow tight ends like Kyle Rudolph, Jimmy Graham and Austin Hooper, all players who are owned in a similar percentage of leagues. Facing a Cowboys defense that has given up 79 receptions to tight ends this season (almost six per game), Brate is a player you can rely on this week if your season is on the line.

And a massive shocker from the model's Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings: Rams quarterback Jared Goff stumbles big-time this week against the Cardinals and finishes outside the top 10. He's a player to bench this week.

The model says Goff is an extremely risky start for Fantasy championships because he faces an Arizona defense that has been stout against the pass, giving up just 211.5 yards through the air per game.

And while Goff's season-long numbers have been impressive, he's struggled mightily during a two-game losing streak for Los Angeles, throwing five picks during that span and no touchdowns. Goff is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports leagues and started in 69 percent, but the model says quarterbacks like the Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Vikings' Kirk Cousins, both of whom are started in a lower percentage of leagues, will score more Fantasy points this weekend.

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 15 of its Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football championship or going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising running back is the key to winning a Fantasy championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which running back is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 15, all from the model that outperformed experts big time last season.