Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Cameron Brate, sit Kenny Golladay

It's Championship Week in many leagues, which means every decision is magnified. This is the week where having trusted Fantasy football rankings is more important than ever. And there are a pile of headlines to sift through before locking in your lineups. Wide receiver Josh Gordon abruptly left the Patriots on Thursday, so who should you turn to if you were banking on him for Week 16? Steelers running back James Conner is still sidelined with an ankle injury. Can you trust Jaylen Samuels against an underrated Saints defense with titles on the line? And with Chiefs running back Spencer Ware likely returning from a hamstring injury, how does that affect Damien Williams, who impressed last week? Before deciding who to start and who to sit, check out the latest Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saying he would finish outside the top 20 quarterbacks. The result: Rodgers failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season, and anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 16. One player the model loves this week: Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate.

Brate is still available in over 15 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Since O.J. Howard went down with a season-ending injury, he has been a major part of Tampa Bay's offense. He was limited by a stingy Baltimore defense in Week 15, but don't let that deceive you because he scored three touchdowns in the previous three weeks and was targeted 14 total times during that span.

SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings for Week 16 list Brate as the No. 7 tight end, meaning he's a strong starting option at what has been a weak position this season. He's projected to score more points than fellow tight ends like Kyle Rudolph, Jimmy Graham and Austin Hooper, all players who are owned in a similar percentage of leagues. Facing a Cowboys defense that has given up 79 receptions to tight ends this season (almost six per game), Brate is a player you can rely on this week if your season is on the line.

And a massive shocker from the model's Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings: Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay stumbles big-time this week against the Vikings and barely cracks the top 30. He's a player to bench this week.

Golladay is owned in 98 percent of CBS leagues and being started in 66 percent of them, but the model has him as the No. 27 overall wide receiver this week, meaning he's no better than a flex consideration. That's because he has a tough matchup against a top-10 passing defense in Minnesota. The Vikings held the Dolphins to 108 yards passing last week and limited Russell Wilson to just 72 yards through the air.

Golladay, who has also been limited in practice with a chest injury, is projected to score fewer points than receivers like Calvin Ridley, Kenny Stills, Corey Davis and Alshon Jeffery, all of whom are owned and started in a lower percentage of leagues. Be sure to put Golladay on your bench if your season is on the line this weekend, even though he's the team's No. 1 wideout.

