Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Courtland Sutton, sit Cooper Kupp

With Fantasy football championships on the line in Week 16, it's unnerving to rely on an unheralded player in your lineup. But at tight end, a position with few consistent performers, one of the potential top Fantasy football picks for Week 16 is the Seahawks' Jacob Hollister. He has just 32 catches this year, but a matchup against a Cardinals defense that has been routinely shredded by tight ends this year makes Hollister a player many are considering as they lock in start-sit decisions and finalizing their Fantasy football rankings.

Is Hollister a strong option for Week 16, or are you better off with a player like O.J. Howard, Jack Doyle or Mike Gesicki? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before finalizing their Week 16 Fantasy football strategy. Consult the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you set your lineups.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-12 player at his position despite being started in less than 55 percent of leagues. The result: Brown hauled in eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

The second-year pro from SMU is having a breakout season and enters Week 16 with a 63-1019-6 receiving line. And with Drew Lock at quarterback, Sutton returned a strong 4-79 line last week against the Chiefs.

SportsLine's model has considered that Sutton gets another juicy matchup against the Lions, the defense that has given up the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. That's why their Fantasy football wide receiver rankings list him as the WR9 this week despite the fact that he's only being started in 70 percent of CBS Sports leagues. He's a legitimate WR1, so confidently put him into your Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Kupp has been sensational over the past few weeks, catching a touchdown pass in his last three games. However, Kupp has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense. In fact, he has been held under 50 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Now, Kupp and the Rams will face a 49ers defense that's giving up just 154.4 passing yards per game, which ranks first in the league. In his last meeting against San Francisco earlier this season, Kupp finished with just 17 receiving yards. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 16.

