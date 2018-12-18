Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Derrick Henry, sit Philip Rivers

If you're setting your Week 16 Fantasy Football lineups or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team for a Fantasy Football title game, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saying he would finish outside the top 20 quarterbacks. The result: Rodgers failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season, and anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 16. One player the model loves this week: Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Henry has been absolutely dominating over the past two weeks. In his past two starts, Henry has 50 carries for 408 yards and six touchdowns. Now, he gets a dream matchup against the Redskins, who have given up head-turning numbers to running backs in recent weeks, including Saquon Barkley's 14-170-1 stat line in Week 14 and Ezekiel Elliott's 26-121-1 performance on Thanksgiving Day.

SportsLine's model projects Henry to be a top-10 running back this week, putting him squarely in the RB1 discussion. He's projected to score more points than backs like Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Chris Carson, all players with higher starting percentages. Confidently lock him in your lineup in Week 16.

And a massive shocker from the model's Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stumbles big time this week against the Ravens and barely cracks the top 25. He's a player to bench this week.

Rivers threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in last week's thrilling victory over the Chiefs, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle against the Ravens, who boast the top-ranked defense in points per game (18.1). Plus, the Ravens have held opposing quarterbacks to under 200 yards passing in three of their past four games.

