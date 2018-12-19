Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Jamaal Williams, sit Philip Rivers

A slip-up in Weeks 2 or 3 won't wreck your season, but making the wrong call on your Week 16 Fantasy football lineup will end any hope you have of being crowned champion in your league. And with Fantasy studs like Cam Newton (shoulder), Keenan Allen (hip) and Todd Gurley (knee) among a growing list of players dealing with injuries, you might be looking to your bench or the free agency pool for reinforcements. Proven Week 16 Fantasy football rankings can help you figure out whether players like Jamaal Williams, Mike Williams, and John Kelly should be on your radar. So before you decide who to start and who to sit in Week 16, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saying he would finish outside the top 20 quarterbacks. The result: Rodgers failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season, and anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 16. One player the model loves this week: Packers running back Jamaal Williams.

With Aaron Jones (knee) landing on injured reserve, Williams will serve as the lead back this week against the Jets. He played well last week after Jones exited the game against a stingy Bears defense, recording 97 total yards and a touchdown. And he gets an ideal matchup in Week 16 against New York, who has given up four touchdowns to running backs in its last five games.

SportsLine's model projects Williams to be a top 20 running back this week, putting him squarely in the RB2 discussion. He's projected to score more points than backs like Joe Mixon, Tarik Cohen and James White, all players with higher starting percentages. Confidently lock Williams in your lineup in Week 16 and watch the points rain down.

And a massive shocker from the model's Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stumbles big time this week against the Ravens and barely cracks the top 25. He's a player to bench this week.

Rivers threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in last week's thrilling victory over the Chiefs, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle against the Ravens, who boast the top-ranked defense in points per game (18.1). Plus, the Ravens have held opposing quarterbacks to under 200 yards passing in three of their past four games.

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 15 of its Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football championship or going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising running back is the key to winning a Fantasy championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which running back is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 15, all from the model that outperformed experts big time last season.