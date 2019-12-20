Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Kenyan Drake, sit Cooper Kupp

Making the right call on every roster spot is critical in Week 16. Should you go with a proven option like Titans running back Derrick Henry, who faces a stout New Orleans defense that's giving up just 90.8 rushing yards per game, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who exploded for 113 receiving yards and three touchdowns last week against the Lions? Where should Henry and Perriman be in your Week 16 Fantasy football rankings?

Is a player like Colts running back Marlon Mack, who carried the ball 11 times for just 19 yards last week, safe to rely on with your Week 16 Fantasy football picks? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before finalizing their Week 16 Fantasy football strategy. Consult the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you set your lineups.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-12 player at his position despite being started in less than 55 percent of leagues. The result: Brown hauled in eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake is coming off his best performance of the season, carrying the ball 22 times for 137 yards and four touchdowns in Arizona's victory over Cleveland. Drake has now recorded at least 13 carries in four of his last six games and will look to take advantage of another mouthwatering matchup this week against the Seahawks.

Seattle's defense is giving up 378.3 yards per game to opposing offenses, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL. Plus, the Seahawks have been gutted for five rushing touchdowns in their last three games. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Drake as a top-15 play this week even though he's only being started in 46 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Kupp has been sensational over the past few weeks, catching a touchdown pass in his last three games. However, Kupp has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense. In fact, he has been held under 50 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Now, Kupp and the Rams will face a 49ers defense that's giving up just 154.4 passing yards per game, which ranks first in the league. In his last meeting against San Francisco earlier this season, Kupp finished with just 17 receiving yards. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 16.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

