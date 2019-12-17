Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Mike Williams, sit Cooper Kupp

If you're finalizing your Week 16 Fantasy football strategy or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team for championship week, you need to see the latest Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-12 player at his position despite being started in less than 55 percent of leagues. The result: Brown hauled in eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.

Williams is coming off a solid performance against the Vikings, finishing with four receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored a touchdown in his last two outings and been targeted at least seven times in two of his last three games. Now, he gets a dream matchup this week against a Raiders defense that's giving up 262.4 passing yards per game to opposing offenses. Last week, Oakland gave up two touchdown receptions to Jaguars wide receiver Chris Conley.

The model lists Williams as a sure-fire WR2 this week even though he's being started in less than 25 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy leagues. Start him with confidence against the Raiders.

And a massive shocker: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Kupp has been sensational over the past few weeks, catching a touchdown pass in his last three games. However, Kupp has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense. In fact, he has been held under 50 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Now, Kupp and the Rams will face a 49ers defense that's giving up just 154.4 passing yards per game, which ranks first in the league. In his last meeting against San Francisco earlier this season, Kupp finished with just 17 receiving yards. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 16.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 16 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.